HOW TO COMMISSION NEW WORK

Get started by reading our notes below on pricing, the design process and our current schedule. You can use the HIRE US section to share more information about your ideas and project scope. Please include as much information about your project as possible. Links to inspiration images are a great start. They help to better facilitate the design process and budget requirements.

CURRENT SCHEDULE

Great, lasting work, takes time. Please keep this in mind when planning a new project. We are currently scheduling and accepting new commissions for Winter 2018 delivery.

ON PRICING

Our ready to purchase items and in-house bespoke designs will be availiable in our Shop. These pieces will be accurately priced specific to each item. Custom work (unique, original pieces) are priced on a time-and-materials basis. Our shop rate is $120 per hour plus the necessary materials and vendor expenses. We will provide a vary well thought-out proposal of the time it will take to make your individual piece.

DESIGN PROCESS

Exchange of ideas

Basic concept illustration and approval of design direction

Establish a budget

Proposal/Contract and deposit

Detailed shop drawings and revisions

Build

As the client, when requesting a new untested design, please understand that the process is an artistic one. It is possible that certain details may arise which have not been accounted for in the concept phase. Slight design and engineering adjustments may need to be made throughout the process. Our mission is to properly accomplish a piece that is artistically beautiful and structurally sound. Your understanding of our need for an artist's liberty is necessary in the shaping of natural materials and the making of one-of-a-kind original work.

SHIPPING & DELIVERY

Local orders ( Sacramento CA and the surrounding area ) will be hand delivered. As for the continental US and International deliveries we have many options when it comes to shipping. Each piece will be addressed by its size, weight, and crating needs on an individual basis and will vary by destination.